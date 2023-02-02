Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $78.92

Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $78.92 and traded as high as $89.80. Preformed Line Products shares last traded at $88.33, with a volume of 7,654 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Preformed Line Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $438.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.00.

Preformed Line Products ( NASDAQ:PLPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $165.40 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.44%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 257,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

