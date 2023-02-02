Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$4.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.120-1.222 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion. Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.18-$4.18 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBH traded down $5.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.35. The stock had a trading volume of 927,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,656. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.60. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $67.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.52 and a 200-day moving average of $57.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $289.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.93 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 18.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $420,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 38.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

