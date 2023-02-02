Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$4.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.120-1.222 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion. Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.18-$4.18 EPS.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.00.
Shares of NYSE PBH traded down $5.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.35. The stock had a trading volume of 927,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,656. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.60. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $67.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.52 and a 200-day moving average of $57.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.21.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $420,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 38.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.
