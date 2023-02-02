Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 129 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $89.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.01. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $101.38.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

