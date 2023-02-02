Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,100 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,945,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,184,803,000 after buying an additional 30,163 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,883,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,147,222,000 after buying an additional 102,155 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $817,958,000 after buying an additional 689,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,149,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $699,987,000 after purchasing an additional 86,012 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK opened at $762.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $114.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $830.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $725.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $678.36.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 57.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,084 shares of company stock worth $45,732,048 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $738.80.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.