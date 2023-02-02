Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $577,000 Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $681,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $247.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $265.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.68 and a 200-day moving average of $241.70.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

