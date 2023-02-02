Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $610,000 Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,604 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 431.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.73 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.26 and a one year high of $127.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

