Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $965,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tenret Co LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR opened at $175.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.85. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $181.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

