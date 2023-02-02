Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,222 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MGK opened at $194.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.87. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $165.89 and a 52 week high of $243.12.

