Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME) Trading Up 15.2%

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) was up 15.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.38 and last traded at $20.33. Approximately 153,886 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 135,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

PRME has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Prime Medicine from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $9,071,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $30,471,000.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

