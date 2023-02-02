Proem Advisors LLC Raises Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Proem Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Atlassian makes up approximately 1.7% of Proem Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Proem Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 1,623.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $9.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $179.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.00 and a beta of 0.83. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $352.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The business had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Macquarie downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.67.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $1,056,420.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,332 shares in the company, valued at $40,143,996.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $1,056,420.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,332 shares in the company, valued at $40,143,996.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $359,751.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,177,270.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,510 shares of company stock worth $35,705,659 over the last ninety days. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

