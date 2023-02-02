ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ) Stock Price Up 1.8%

ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ – Get Rating) traded up 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.32 and last traded at $53.32. 5,122 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $52.38.

ProShares Pet Care ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.72 and a 200-day moving average of $49.65.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Pet Care ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

