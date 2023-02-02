ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TQQQ. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 152.3% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 169.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 67.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Up 10.0 %

NASDAQ TQQQ traded up $2.45 on Thursday, hitting $26.84. 145,540,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,657,828. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average of $23.85. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $63.08.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

