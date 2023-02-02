ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $36.84

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.84, but opened at $34.45. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $34.39, with a volume of 13,734,730 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 7.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.91.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 38.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth about $30,139,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $484,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,307,000. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,782,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

