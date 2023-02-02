Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Chairman Sells $1,211,421.35 in Stock

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) Chairman Christopher P. Martin sold 51,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,211,421.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 535,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,497,877.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PFS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.86. The stock had a trading volume of 184,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.98. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $25.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.39.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 40.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFS. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Provident Financial Services to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Provident Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. 65.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

