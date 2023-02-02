PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CAO Christine Marie Utter Sells 325 Shares

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $14,829.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,632.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Christine Marie Utter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 11th, Christine Marie Utter sold 417 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $18,498.12.

On Monday, January 9th, Christine Marie Utter sold 706 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $29,411.96.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PTCT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.36. 440,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,746. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.63 and its 200 day moving average is $45.29. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $55.58.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,620,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,153,000 after buying an additional 575,273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after purchasing an additional 440,850 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,419,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,707,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 520,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,847,000 after purchasing an additional 141,400 shares during the last quarter.

PTCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Further Reading

