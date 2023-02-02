PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,033 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. PulteGroup comprises approximately 1.7% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 9.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 14,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PulteGroup from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.23.

PHM traded up $1.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.32. 1,544,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,162. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $60.36.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

