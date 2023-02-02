PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Releases Earnings Results

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75, Briefing.com reports. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.
PulteGroup Stock Up 2.7 %
NYSE PHM opened at $58.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average of $43.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.62.
PulteGroup Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.77%.
PHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.54.
PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.
Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.