PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Releases Earnings Results

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75, Briefing.com reports. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PulteGroup Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE PHM opened at $58.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average of $43.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.62.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 11.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 26.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.54.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

