PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PHM. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.62.

Shares of NYSE PHM traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.44. 5,090,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,278. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $58.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after purchasing an additional 261,934 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,181,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,319,000 after acquiring an additional 60,882 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,666,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,024,000 after acquiring an additional 72,490 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,711,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,173,000 after acquiring an additional 433,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,623,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,060,000 after acquiring an additional 318,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

