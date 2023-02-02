Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for GFL Environmental Inc. Raised by Atb Cap Markets (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GFL Environmental in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 31st. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.06.

Shares of GFL opened at $31.13 on Thursday. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $34.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day moving average is $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.04 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th were given a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 17th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -9.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 129.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 718.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

