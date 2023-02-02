Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Cut by Analyst

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.42.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

ALGT opened at $84.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.88 and its 200 day moving average is $84.98. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $186.86.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $560.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.65 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $86,712.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,903.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 220.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,485,000 after purchasing an additional 915,511 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 50.8% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,170,000 after purchasing an additional 254,645 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 12.7% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 671,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,004,000 after buying an additional 75,488 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 291.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,495,000 after buying an additional 69,113 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth $7,670,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

