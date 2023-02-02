Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Parcel Service in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.73 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.04. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for United Parcel Service’s current full-year earnings is $12.05 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.28.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $184.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.60 and a 200-day moving average of $180.92. The company has a market cap of $159.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $232.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 46.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 835,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,484,000 after acquiring an additional 118,838 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 29,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 17,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

