Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for European Commercial REIT Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:ERE)

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for European Commercial REIT in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter.

European Commercial REIT Stock Performance

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$30.02 million during the quarter.

European Commercial REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

