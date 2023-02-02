Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $212.52

Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $212.52 and last traded at $212.39, with a volume of 24736 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $203.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KWR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Quaker Chemical from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company.

Quaker Chemical Stock Up 5.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.07 and a 200 day moving average of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.31. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $492.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 327.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3,616.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 9.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 63.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

