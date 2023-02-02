QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.05-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.70 billion-$9.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.55 billion. QUALCOMM also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.05-2.25 EPS.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded QUALCOMM from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.46.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.85. 17,225,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,961,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $192.10. The company has a market capitalization of $151.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.70 and a 200 day moving average of $125.92.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,732,224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $198,929,000 after purchasing an additional 57,724 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,856,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,484,000 after buying an additional 215,229 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 25.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 152,810 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $19,520,000 after acquiring an additional 20,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,194,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

