QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.05-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.7-9.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.41 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.85. The company had a trading volume of 17,169,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,945,084. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.92. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $192.10. The stock has a market cap of $151.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.46.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 25.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.7% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

