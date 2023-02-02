Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.33.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

EXR stock opened at $158.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.97 and a 52-week high of $222.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.08%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.