Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $923,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,333 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,431,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,164,000 after purchasing an additional 100,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.2% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $66.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.25. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $68.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.88.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.