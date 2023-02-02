Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 286.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Elastic by 94.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 79.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elastic in the third quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 88.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in Elastic in the third quarter worth $107,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $108,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,245,848 shares in the company, valued at $441,977,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $108,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,245,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,977,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,975 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $213,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,765,437.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,944 shares of company stock worth $586,598 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESTC opened at $63.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.13 and a 200 day moving average of $66.77. Elastic has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.25 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $136.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $83.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

