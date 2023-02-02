Quantinno Capital Management LP Takes $1.10 Million Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,276 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Watsco by 66.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 516,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,306,000 after purchasing an additional 207,046 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 9.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,715,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,638,000 after purchasing an additional 152,610 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Watsco by 38.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 532,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,259,000 after purchasing an additional 148,637 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Watsco by 45.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 368,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,778,000 after purchasing an additional 115,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Watsco by 5.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,171,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $518,696,000 after purchasing an additional 102,460 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.17.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $300.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $265.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.68 and a 52-week high of $311.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Watsco’s payout ratio is 70.61%.

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

