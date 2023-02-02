QuarkChain Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. QuarkChain has a market cap of $54.81 million and $4.04 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain token can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

