QUASA Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $101.17 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $101.17 million and $123,740.86 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010008 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00048176 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029206 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00019306 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004194 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00220759 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002760 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00132744 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $129,640.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.