Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.40-$9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.83 billion-$9.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.13 billion. Quest Diagnostics also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.40 to $9.00 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.47. 3,023,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $158.34.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DGX. Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an inline rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.55.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,682,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $1,333,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.