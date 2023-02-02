Raydium 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.43 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Raydium has a market capitalization of $43.02 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001025 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Raydium has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,917 tokens and its circulating supply is 175,754,647 tokens. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

