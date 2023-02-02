Raymond James Boosts Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target to C$8.25

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Champion Iron Trading Up 2.3 %

CIA stock opened at C$7.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.62 billion and a PE ratio of 14.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.93, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.86. Champion Iron has a fifty-two week low of C$3.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.60.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.