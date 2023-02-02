Reach (LON:RCH) Trading Up 0.8%

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Rating) shares were up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 93.45 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 91.05 ($1.12). Approximately 599,685 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,746,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.30 ($1.12).

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($0.99) price objective on shares of Reach in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 98.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 91.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of £310.26 million and a PE ratio of 468.81.

In other Reach news, insider Simon Fuller sold 47,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.44), for a total value of £55,206.45 ($68,181.36). In other news, insider Jim Mullen sold 156,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.12), for a total value of £142,496.90 ($175,987.28). Also, insider Simon Fuller sold 47,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.44), for a total transaction of £55,206.45 ($68,181.36). In the last three months, insiders have sold 524,701 shares of company stock valued at $51,542,009.

Reach plc operates as a national and regional news publisher in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has various national and regional brands across print and online, including HullLive, DerbyshireLive, belfastlive, BristoLive, football.london, Devon Live, TeessideLive, edinburghlive, Mylondon, Corkbeo, Dailystar, Mirror, Daily Express, Daily Record, ChronicleLive, OK!, ECHO, LeicestershireLive, Manchester Evening News, and BirminghamLive.

