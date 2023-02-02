Reach (LON:RCH) Trading Up 0.8%

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Rating) shares were up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 93.45 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 91.05 ($1.12). Approximately 599,685 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,746,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.30 ($1.12).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($0.99) price objective on shares of Reach in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Reach Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 98.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 91.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of £310.26 million and a PE ratio of 468.81.
Insider Buying and Selling at Reach
Reach Company Profile
Reach plc operates as a national and regional news publisher in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has various national and regional brands across print and online, including HullLive, DerbyshireLive, belfastlive, BristoLive, football.london, Devon Live, TeessideLive, edinburghlive, Mylondon, Corkbeo, Dailystar, Mirror, Daily Express, Daily Record, ChronicleLive, OK!, ECHO, LeicestershireLive, Manchester Evening News, and BirminghamLive.
Featured Articles
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Reach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.