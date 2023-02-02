ReddCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $48,429.82 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. ReddCoin has a market cap of $8.30 million and approximately $48,429.82 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.47 or 0.00421526 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00030903 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013878 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000774 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00017698 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004217 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000431 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

