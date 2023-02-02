Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Price Performance

NYSE:REED opened at $4.13 on Friday. Reed’s has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Get Reed's alerts:

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.40 million.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed’s, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.