Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) Trading 0.1% Higher

Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.93 and last traded at $17.86. 760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.84.

Renaissance International IPO ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Renaissance International IPO ETF in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF during the third quarter worth about $154,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Renaissance International IPO ETF by 93.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 14,717 shares during the period.

