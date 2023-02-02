Resolute Forest Products (RFP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd.
Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $974.00 million during the quarter.
Resolute Forest Products Stock Performance
RFP traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.77. 232,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.78. Resolute Forest Products has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.49.
Insider Transactions at Resolute Forest Products
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resolute Forest Products
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFP. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 64.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Resolute Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.
Resolute Forest Products Company Profile
Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Resolute Forest Products (RFP)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.