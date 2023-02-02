Resolute Forest Products (RFP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $974.00 million during the quarter.

RFP traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.77. 232,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.78. Resolute Forest Products has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.49.

In related news, insider Hugues Simon sold 4,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $102,738.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,373.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Hugues Simon sold 4,853 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $102,738.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,373.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrice Minguez sold 47,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,425.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,856.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,377 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,443. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFP. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 64.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Resolute Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

