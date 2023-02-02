Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.70

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSE:RFP – Get Rating) (NYSE:RFP)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$28.70 and traded as high as C$29.06. Resolute Forest Products shares last traded at C$28.81, with a volume of 29,545 shares trading hands.

Resolute Forest Products Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 3.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$28.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.77.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP – Get Rating) (NYSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.27 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Resolute Forest Products Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

