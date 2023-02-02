Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,209 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,287,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,311 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Oracle by 16.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $839,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,271 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after buying an additional 117,443 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Oracle by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,473,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $661,899,000 after acquiring an additional 165,624 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,938,781 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $554,683,000 after purchasing an additional 264,266 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.21. 779,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,482,867. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.81 and its 200-day moving average is $76.91. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $91.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Barclays set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Oracle to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.54.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

