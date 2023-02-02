Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $15.96 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $15,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Amphenol by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Amphenol by 16.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.93. The company had a trading volume of 324,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,715. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.57. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $82.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

