Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 1,353 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,748 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Illumina makes up about 1.4% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Illumina worth $18,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.0% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,887 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.7% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.5% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total transaction of $106,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,162 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,016.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,371 shares of company stock worth $499,481 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $4.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $221.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,913. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $371.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ILMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.32.

About Illumina



Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

See Also

