Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 1,460 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,505 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.9% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 101,877 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $23,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 184.8% in the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.85.

MCD stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $264.88. 511,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,646,823. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.61. The company has a market capitalization of $194.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

