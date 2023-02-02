Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 220 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $844,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $4.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $201.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,676,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,122. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $135.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.