Ribbon Finance (RBN) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $90.80 Million

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a total market cap of $90.80 million and $1.47 million worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ribbon Finance Token Profile

Ribbon Finance was first traded on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

