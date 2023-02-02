Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $623.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTMVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 497 ($6.14) to GBX 590 ($7.29) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Rightmove from GBX 608 ($7.51) to GBX 490 ($6.05) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Rightmove to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Rightmove Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of RTMVY stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23. Rightmove has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $19.01.

About Rightmove

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.