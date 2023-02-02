Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Gap Down to $79.09

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $79.09, but opened at $77.06. Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at $76.49, with a volume of 243,169 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($65.58) to GBX 5,380 ($66.44) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($71.01) to GBX 5,790 ($71.51) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,360.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 4.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.66 and its 200 day moving average is $62.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

About Rio Tinto Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $682,195,000 after acquiring an additional 344,145 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,188,218 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $377,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151,342 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,460,303 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $300,654,000 after purchasing an additional 551,359 shares during the period. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

