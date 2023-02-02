Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Gap Down to $79.09

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $79.09, but opened at $77.06. Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at $76.49, with a volume of 243,169 shares.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($65.58) to GBX 5,380 ($66.44) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($71.01) to GBX 5,790 ($71.51) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,360.00.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.66 and its 200 day moving average is $62.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
