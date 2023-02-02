Riverside Resources (CVE:RRI) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of Riverside Resources Inc. (CVE:RRI – Get Rating) were up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 9,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 71,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Riverside Resources Stock Up 7.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of C$11.17 million and a PE ratio of -150.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12.

About Riverside Resources

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Oakes, High Lake Greenstone Belt, Longrose, Pichette, and Kenora projects located in Canada; and the La Silla, Sandy, Tajitos, and Ariel projects located in Mexico.

