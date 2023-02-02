Robert L. Katz Sells 4,970 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) EVP Robert L. Katz sold 4,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $382,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,339,794. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:JBL traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,638,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,883. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.51 and its 200-day moving average is $65.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $82.21.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 40.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Jabil from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 212.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

